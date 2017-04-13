Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
April 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 13, first leg Olympique Lyon (France) - Besiktas (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Anderlecht (Belgium) - Manchester United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Celta Vigo (Spain) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 3-2 (halftime: 3-1)
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.