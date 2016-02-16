Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Tuesday Last 32 Tuesday, February 16, first leg Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 32 Thursday, February 18, first leg Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Porto (Portugal) (1800) Fiorentina (Italy) v Tottenham Hotspur (England) (1800) St Etienne (France) v FC Basel (Switzerland) (1800) Villarreal (Spain) v Napoli (Italy) (1800) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1800) Sevilla (Spain) v Molde (Norway) (1800) Midtjylland (Denmark) v Manchester United (England) (1800) Galatasaray (Turkey) v Lazio (Italy) (2005) Sion (Switzerland) v Braga (Portugal) (2005) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) v FK Krasnodar (Russia) (2005) Sporting (Portugal) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (2005) Valencia (Spain) v Rapid Vienna (Austria) (2005) Olympique Marseille (France) v Athletic Club (Spain) (2005) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (2005) FC Augsburg (Germany) v Liverpool (England) (2005)
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.