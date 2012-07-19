Soccer-Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 2 first leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 2 Thursday, July 19, first leg Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Hajduk Split (Croatia) - Skonto FC (Latvia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - Suduva Marijampole (Lithuania) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) - Fehervar (Hungary) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Maccabi Netanya (Israel) - KuPS (Finland) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Mura 05 (Slovenia) - CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Osijek (Croatia) - Kalmar (Sweden) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Twente Enschede (Netherlands) - Inter Turku (Finland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Servette (Switzerland) - Gandzasar Kapan (Armenia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Young Boys (Switzerland) - Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Rapid Bucharest (Romania) - MyPa Myllykoski (Finland) 3-1 (halftime: 3-1) Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - FC Admira Wacker Modling (Austria) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Dacia Chisinau (Moldova) - Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) AGF Aarhus (Denmark) - Dila Gori (Georgia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) - FH (Iceland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - FK Senica (Slovakia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Bnei Yehuda (Israel) - Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Eskisehirspor (Turkey) - St. Johnstone (Scotland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) - ór Akureyri (Iceland) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) - Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Metalurg Donetsk (Ukraine) - Celik (Montenegro) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0) Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - Ordabasy (Kazakhstan) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0) Ruch Chorzow (Poland) - Metalurg Skopje (Macedonia FYR) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) SK Tirane (Albania) - Aalesund (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (Croatia) - Portadown (Northern Ireland) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) - Sligo Rovers (Ireland) 3-1 (halftime: 3-0) FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) - Ghent (Belgium) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) - Ried (Austria) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) FC Rustavi Metalurgist (Georgia) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) - Asteras Tripolis (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) JJK (Finland) - Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) 3-2 (halftime: 2-2) Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Tromso (Norway) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Bulgaria) - Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) 4-4 (halftime: 1-2) Renova Cepciste (Macedonia FYR) - FK Gomel (Belarus) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - Honved (Hungary) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Khazar Lenkoran (Azerbaijan) - Lech Poznan (Poland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Milsami Orhei (Moldova) - FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) 4-2 (halftime: 2-1) Naftan Novopolotsk (Belarus) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 3-4 (halftime: 0-3) SK Liepajas Metalurgs (Latvia) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.