Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 18, first leg FC Augsburg (Germany) - Liverpool (England) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sion (Switzerland) - Braga (Portugal) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Galatasaray (Turkey) - Lazio (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Olympique Marseille (France) - Athletic Club (Spain) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - FK Krasnodar (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sporting (Portugal) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Valencia (Spain) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 6-0 (halftime: 5-0) Anderlecht (Belgium) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Porto (Portugal) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Midtjylland (Denmark) - Manchester United (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Fiorentina (Italy) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) St Etienne (France) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 3-2 (halftime: 2-1) Sevilla (Spain) - Molde (Norway) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Villarreal (Spain) - Napoli (Italy) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, February 16, first leg Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)