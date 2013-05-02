May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 2, second leg Benfica (Portugal) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Fenerbahce - Benfica 1-0. Benfica win 3-2 on aggregate. Chelsea (England) - Basel (Switzerland) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Basel - Chelsea 1-2. Chelsea win 5-2 on aggregate.