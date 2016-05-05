Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Sevilla 3 Kevin Gameiro 9,47, Mariano 59 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Eduardo 44 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,286 - - - Liverpool 3 Bruno Soriano 7og, Daniel Sturridge 63, Adam Lallana 81 Villarreal 0 Red Card: Victor Ruiz 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,000 - - -
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala