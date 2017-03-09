Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Celta Vigo 2 Daniel Wass 50, Claudio Beauvue 90 FC Krasnodar 1 Viktor Claesson 56 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Schalke 04 1 Guido Burgstaller 25 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Jonas Hofmann 15 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,412 - - - Olympique Lyon 4 Mouctar Diakhaby 8, Corentin Tolisso 47, Nabil Fekir 74, Alexandre Lacazette 90+2 AS Roma 2 Mohamed Salah 20, Federico Fazio 33 Halftime: 1-2; - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Esteban Cambiasso 36 Besiktas 1 Vincent Aboubakar 53 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Gent 2 Samuel Kalu 27, Kalifa Coulibaly 61 Red Card: Anderson Esiti 84 Missed penalty: Jeremy Perbet 68 Racing Genk 5 Ruslan Malinovskiy 21, Omar Colley 33, Mbwana Aly Samatta 41,72, Jere Uronen 45+1 Halftime: 1-4; - - - APOEL Nicosia 0 Anderlecht 1 Nicolae Stanciu 29 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Rostov 1 Aleksandr Bukharov 53 Manchester United 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 35 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,223 - - - FC Copenhagen 2 Rasmus Falk Jensen 1, Andreas Cornelius 59 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Kasper Dolberg 32 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,189 - - -
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.