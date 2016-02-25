Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Thursday, February 25 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Ryan Mason 25, Erik Lamela 63, Gonzalo Rodriguez 81og Fiorentina 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Porto 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 Iker Casillas 23og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Konstantinos Fortounis 29pen Anderlecht 2 Frank Acheampong 103,111 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Manchester United 5 Nikolay Bodurov 32og, Marcus Rashford 63,75, Ander Herrera 88pen, Memphis Depay 90 Missed penalty: Juan Mata 43 Midtjylland 1 Pione Sisto 27 Red Card: Andre Romer 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 58,609 - - - Molde 1 Eirik Hestad 43 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,284 - - - Napoli 1 Marek Hamsik 17 Villarreal 1 Tomas Pina 59 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - FC Basel 2 Luca Zuffi 15,90+2 Red Card: Breel Embolo 84 St Etienne 1 Bayal Sall 90 Red Card: Valentin Eysseric 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,976 - - - Rapid Vienna 0 Valencia 4 Rodrigo 59, Sofiane Feghouli 64, Pablo Piatti 72, Ruben Vezo 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,800 - - - Liverpool 1 James Milner 5pen FC Augsburg 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,000 - - - FK Krasnodar 0 Red Card: Charles Kabore 68 Sparta Prague 3 Lukas Marecek 51, Martin Frydek 57, Kehinde Fatai 70 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,850 - - - Lazio 3 Marco Parolo 59, Felipe Anderson 61, Miroslav Klose 72 Galatasaray 1 Yasin OEztekin 62 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Schalke 04 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Marlos 27, Facundo Ferreyra 63, Viktor Kovalenko 77 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 45,308 - - - Athletic Club 1 Sabin Merino 81 Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 40 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 40,000 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 3 Karim Bellarabi 30,65, Hakan Calhanoglu 87 Sporting 1 Joao Mario 38 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,685 - - - Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Aleksandr Samedov 45 Fenerbahce 1 Mehmet Topal 83 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,600 - - - Wednesday, February 24 Braga 2 Josue 27pen, Nikola Stojiljkovic 48 Sion 2 Theofanis Gekas 16,29 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 6,759 - - -
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.