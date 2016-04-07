Soccer-Groundwork done but Spurs must now win trophies, says Pochettino
May 22 Tottenham Hotspur have laid solid foundations over the last three years but must now start winning trophies, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday Braga 1 Wilson Eduardo 89 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Yaroslav Rakytskyy 45, Facundo Ferreyra 75 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Villarreal 2 Cedric Bakambu 3,63 Sparta Prague 1 Jakub Brabec 45+4 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,000 - - - Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 48 Sevilla 2 Thimothee Kolodziejczak 56, Vicente Iborra 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Borussia Dortmund 1 Mats Hummels 48 Liverpool 1 Divock Origi 36 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 65,848 - - -
May 22 Tottenham Hotspur have laid solid foundations over the last three years but must now start winning trophies, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.
May 22 West Ham United have activated a clause in goalkeeper Adrian's contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2019, manger Slaven Bilic has said.