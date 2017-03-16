Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Anderlecht 1 Frank Acheampong 65 APOEL Nicosia 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Andreas Christensen 26, Mahmoud Dahoud 45+2 Schalke 04 2 Leon Goretzka 54, Nabil Bentaleb 68pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 46,283 - - - AS Roma 2 Kevin Strootman 17, Lucas Tousart 60og Olympique Lyon 1 Mouctar Diakhaby 16 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 70 Rostov 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Ajax Amsterdam 2 Bertrand Traore 23, Kasper Dolberg 45+3pen FC Copenhagen 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 52,270 - - - FC Krasnodar 0 Red Card: Charles Kabore 87 Celta Vigo 2 Hugo Mallo 52, Iago Aspas 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,318 - - - Besiktas 4 Vincent Aboubakar 10, Ryan Babel 22,75, Cenk Tosun 84 Red Card: Vincent Aboubakar 39 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Tarik Elyounoussi 31 Halftime: 2-1; - - - Racing Genk 1 Timothy Castagne 20 Gent 1 Louis Verstraete 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,028 - - -
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.