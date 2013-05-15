Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the UEFA Europa League Final match on Wednesday Benfica 1 Oscar Cardozo 68pen Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 59, Branislav Ivanovic 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,163 - - -
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.