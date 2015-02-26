Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday
Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 25pen,30, Kevin Mirallas 42
Young Boys 1 Sekou Sanogo 13
- - -
Athletic Club 2 Andoni Iraola 44, Oscar De Marcos 61
Torino 3 Fabio Quagliarella 16pen, Maxi Lopez 45+3, Matteo Darmian 68
- - -
Sporting 0
VfL Wolfsburg 0
- - -
Club Bruges 3 Victor Vazquez 11, Obbi Oulare 64, Boli Bolingoli Mbombo 74
AaB Aalborg 0
- - -
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Kostantinos Mitroglou 14, Alejandro Dominguez 90pen
Red Card: Luka Milivojevic 52
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2 Artem Fedetskyy 22, Nikola Kalinic 90+2
- - -
Napoli 1 Jonathan de Guzman 19
Trabzonspor 0
- - -
Feyenoord 1 Elvis Manu 57
Red Card: Mitchell te Vrede 54, Erwin Mulder 59
AS Roma 2 Adem Ljajic 45+2, Gervinho 60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Granit Xhaka 19, Thorgan Hazard 29
Red Card: Granit Xhaka 69
Sevilla 3 Martin Stranzl 8og, Vitolo 26,79
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 46,279
- - -
Legia Warsaw 0
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Arkadiusz Milik 11,43, Nick Viergever 13
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 0
- - -
Dynamo Kiev 3 Lukasz Teodorczyk 31, Vitaliy Buialsky 46, Oleg Gusev 75pen
En Avant Guingamp 1 Christophe Mandanne 66
- - -
Salzburg 1 Marco Djuricin 18
Villarreal 3 Luciano Vietto 33,76, Giovani Dos Santos 79
- - -
Besiktas 1 Tolgay Arslan 72
Liverpool 0
Penalty Shootout: 5-4
- - -
Fiorentina 2 Mario Gomez 54, Mohamed Salah 71
Tottenham Hotspur 0
- - -
Inter Milan 1 Fredy Guarin 88
Celtic 0
Red Card: Virgil van Dijk 37
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,711
- - -
Dynamo Moscow 3 Aleksey Kozlov 47, Artur Yusupov 64, Kevin Kuranyi 90+5
Missed penalty: Aleksandr Kokorin 63
Anderlecht 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 28
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,316
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Salomon Rondon 29,67, Hulk 48
PSV Eindhoven 0
Missed penalty: Luuk de Jong 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,194
- - -