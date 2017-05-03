Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
May 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal first leg matches on Wednesday Ajax Amsterdam 4 Bertrand Traore 25,71, Kasper Dolberg 34, Amin Younes 49 Olympique Lyon 1 Mathieu Valbuena 66 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 52,141 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 4 Celta Vigo (Spain) v Manchester United (England) (1905)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.