Soccer-Carrick delighted with new United contract
LONDON, May 28 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he is delighted to be given a new one-year contract that will take him into a 12th season with the club.
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Athletic Club 3 Georgios Merkis 38og, Aritz Aduriz 61, Inaki Williams 72 APOEL Nicosia 2 Georgos Efrem 36, Giannis Gianniotas 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,690 - - - Legia Warsaw 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Red Card: Kenny Tete 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,742 - - - Anderlecht 2 Frank Acheampong 5,31 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 15,75,88pen St Etienne 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Villarreal 0 AS Roma 4 Emerson Palmieri 32, Edin Dzeko 65,79,86 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Elyaniv Barda 44 Besiktas 3 William 42og, Cenk Tosun 60, Atiba Hutchinson 90+3 Halftime: 1-1; - - - PAOK Salonika 0 Schalke 04 3 Guido Burgstaller 27, Max Meyer 82, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,000 - - - FC Astra 2 Constantin Budescu 43, Takayuki Seto 90 Racing Genk 2 Timothy Castagne 25, Leandro Trossard 83 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 5,000 - - - Ludogorets 1 Claudiu Keserue 81 FC Copenhagen 2 Abel Andrianantenaina 2og, Youssef Toutouh 53 Red Card: Jan Gregus 90+6 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,257 - - - Celta Vigo 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Gustavo Blanco Leschuk 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,318 - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Red Card: Bruno Viana 74 Osmanlispor 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Gent 1 Jeremy Perbet 59 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Rostov 4 Miha Mevlja 15, Dmitri Poloz 38, Christian Noboa 40, Sardar Azmoun 68 Sparta Prague 0 Red Card: Tiemoko Konate 32 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 6,100 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Fiorentina 1 Federico Bernardeschi 44 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,863 - - - AZ Alkmaar 1 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 68pen Olympique Lyon 4 Lucas Tousart 26, Alexandre Lacazette 45+2,57, Jordan Ferri 90+5 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 16,098 - - - FC Krasnodar 1 Viktor Claesson 4 Fenerbahce 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,460 - - -
LONDON, May 28 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he is delighted to be given a new one-year contract that will take him into a 12th season with the club.
May 27 The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States will review start times for its games after English international Rachel Daly collapsed at the end of a match in Houston on Saturday.