Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal first leg matches on Thursday Thursday, May 4 Celta Vigo 0 Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,202 - - - Wednesday, May 3 Ajax Amsterdam 4 Bertrand Traore 25,71, Kasper Dolberg 34, Amin Younes 49 Olympique Lyon 1 Mathieu Valbuena 66 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 52,141 - - -
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.