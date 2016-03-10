March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Villarreal 2 Cedric Bakambu 4,56
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Red Card: Tin Jedvaj 90+5
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Raul Garcia 20
Valencia 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 20pen, Roberto Firmino 73
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,228
- - -
Sparta Prague 1 Martin Frydek 13
Lazio 1 Marco Parolo 38
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,482
- - -
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Taison 21, Oleksandr Kucher 24, Eduardo 79
Anderlecht 1 Frank Acheampong 68
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,621
- - -
FC Basel 0
Sevilla 0
Red Card: Steven N'Zonzi 87
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,403
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 30, Marco Reus 61,70
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,848
- - -
Fenerbahce 1 Mehmet Topal 82
Braga 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -