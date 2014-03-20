Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Napoli 2 Goran Pandev 21, Duvan Zapata 90+2 Porto 2 Nabil Ghilas 69, Ricardo Quaresma 76 - - - Real Betis 0 Sevilla 2 Jose Antonio Reyes 20, Carlos Bacca 75 - - - Salzburg 1 Jonathan Soriano 22 Red Card: Alan 86 Basel 2 Marco Streller 50, Gaston Sauro 60 Red Card: Marek Suchy 9 - - - Valencia 1 Alcacer 59 Ludogorets 0 - - - Viktoria Plzen 2 Daniel Kolar 60, Stanislav Tecl 62 Missed penalty: Stanislav Tecl 70 Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 45+3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,352 - - - Benfica 2 Ezequiel Garay 34, Lima 90+5pen Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 78,79 - - - Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Gonzalo Rodriguez 69 Juventus 1 Andrea Pirlo 71 - - - Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Red Card: Karlen Mkrtchyan 90+3 AZ Alkmaar 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,000 - - -
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.