Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Wednesday
St Etienne 0
Manchester United 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 16
Red Card: Eric Bailly 63
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,492
- - -
Fenerbahce 1 Souza 41
FC Krasnodar 1 Fedor Smolov 7
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Schalke 04 1 Alessandro Schoepf 23
PAOK Salonika 1 Matija Nastasic 25og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,619
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, February 23
Osmanlispor (Turkey) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1600)
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1800)
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) v Athletic Club (Spain) (1800)
AS Roma (Italy) v Villarreal (Spain) (1800)
Besiktas (Turkey) v Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) (1800)
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) v Anderlecht (Belgium) (1800)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v Ludogorets (Bulgaria) (2005)
Fiorentina (Italy) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) (2005)
Olympique Lyon (France) v AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) (2005)
Racing Genk (Belgium) v FC Astra (Romania) (2005)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Celta Vigo (Spain) (2005)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) v Rostov (Russia) (2005)
Tottenham Hotspur (England) v Gent (Belgium) (2005)