Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Anderlecht 0 Red Card: Kara Mbodji 86 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Eduardo 90+3 Red Card: Oleksandr Kucher 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Sevilla 3 Adil Rami 35, Kevin Gameiro 44,45 FC Basel 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 35,546 - - - Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 32pen Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 45 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,180 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 73 Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 24,70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,593 - - - Braga 4 Ahmed Hassan 11, Josue 69pen, Nikola Stojiljkovic 74, Rafa 83 Fenerbahce 1 Alper Potuk 45+3 Red Card: Mehmet Topal 66, Alper Potuk 87, Volkan Sen 90+7 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 0 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,409 - - - Valencia 2 Santi Mina 13, Aderlan Santos 37 Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 75 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 36,000 - - - Lazio 0 Sparta Prague 3 Borek Dockal 10, Ladislav Krejci 12, Lukas Julis 44 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 18,000 - - -
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.