March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday
Fenerbahce 1 Salih Ucan 43
Viktoria Plzen 1 Vladimir Darida 61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 0
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 74, Jardel 90+1og
Benfica 3 Jardel 30, Oscar Cardozo 75,90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,609
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 90+4
Anzhi Makhachkala 0
Red Card: Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,487
- - -
Lazio 3 Libor Kozak 6,8,87
VfB Stuttgart 1 Tamas Hajnal 62
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 0
- - -
Chelsea 3 Juan Mata 34, John Terry 58, Fernando Torres 71
Missed penalty: Fernando Torres 87
Steaua Bucharest 1 Vlad Chiriches 45+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 28,817
- - -
Inter Milan 4 Antonio Cassano 20, Rodrigo Palacio 52, William Gallas 75og, Ricky Alvarez 110
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 96
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,241
- - -
Rubin Kazan 2 Salomon Rondon 100, Vladimir Dyadun 112
Levante 0
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Axel Witsel 30
Missed penalty: Roman Shirokov 86
Basel 0
Red Card: Marcelo Diaz 45
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,700
- - -