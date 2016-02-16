Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Tuesday Fenerbahce 2 Souza 18,72 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, February 18 Anderlecht (Belgium) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1800) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Porto (Portugal) (1800) Midtjylland (Denmark) v Manchester United (England) (1800) Fiorentina (Italy) v Tottenham Hotspur (England) (1800) St Etienne (France) v FC Basel (Switzerland) (1800) Sevilla (Spain) v Molde (Norway) (1800) Villarreal (Spain) v Napoli (Italy) (1800) FC Augsburg (Germany) v Liverpool (England) (2005) Sion (Switzerland) v Braga (Portugal) (2005) Galatasaray (Turkey) v Lazio (Italy) (2005) Olympique Marseille (France) v Athletic Club (Spain) (2005) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (2005) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) v FK Krasnodar (Russia) (2005) Sporting (Portugal) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (2005) Valencia (Spain) v Rapid Vienna (Austria) (2005)
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.