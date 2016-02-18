Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Thursday, February 18 Valencia 6 Santi Mina 4,25, Daniel Parejo 10, Alvaro Negredo 29, Andre Gomes 35, Rodrigo 89 Rapid Vienna 0 Halftime: 5-0;Attendance: 28,000 - - - FC Augsburg 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - Sparta Prague 1 Lukas Julis 64 FK Krasnodar 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,120 - - - Galatasaray 1 Sabri Sarioglu 12 Lazio 1 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 21 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 33,340 - - - Sion 1 Pape Moussa Konate 53 Braga 2 Nikola Stojiljkovic 13, Rafa 61 Red Card: Nikola Vukcevic 90 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Red Card: Oleksandr Kucher 86 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Olympique Marseille 0 Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 54 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,727 - - - Sporting 0 Red Card: Ruben Semedo 74 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Karim Bellarabi 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,201 - - - Fiorentina 1 Federico Bernardeschi 59 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 37pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,000 - - - Borussia Dortmund 2 Lukasz Piszczek 6, Marco Reus 71 Porto 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,851 - - - Anderlecht 1 Kara Mbodji 68 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Midtjylland 2 Pione Sisto 44, Paul Onuachu 77 Manchester United 1 Memphis Depay 37 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,182 - - - Sevilla 3 Fernando Llorente 35,49, Kevin Gameiro 72 Molde 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,920 - - - Villarreal 1 Denis Suarez 82 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,000 - - - St Etienne 3 Bayal Sall 9, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 39, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 77 FC Basel 2 Walter Samuel 44, Marc Janko 56pen Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 27,013 - - - Tuesday, February 16 Fenerbahce 2 Souza 18,72 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - -