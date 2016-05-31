Football soccer - Albania news conference - Vienna, Austria - 25/03/16 Albania's coach Giovanni De Biasi attends a news conference prior to the international friendly against Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Albania have left defenders Berat Gjimshiti and Amir Rrahmani, midfielder Herolind Shala and forward Milot Rashica out of their Euro 2016 squad.

Albania coach Giovanni De Biasi finalised his 23-man list a couple of hours before Tuesday's deadline.

Gjimshiti, who played towards the end of the qualifying campaign, was surprisingly overlooked in favour of Frederik Veseli.

Promising young forward Rashica, who was chosen for the provisional squad ahead of Albanian Super League top scorer Hamdi Salihi, also failed to make the squad.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani), Orges Shehi (Skenderbeu)

Defenders: Lorik Cana (Nantes), Arlind Ajeti (Frosinone), Mergim Mavraj (FC Cologne), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Ansi Agolli (Qarabag), Frederic Veseli (Lugano), Naser Aliji (Basel)

Midfielders: Ledjan Memushaj (Pescara), Ergys Kaçe (PAOK), Andi Lila (Giannina), Migjen Basha (Como), Odise Roshi (Rijeka), Burim Kukeli (FC Zurich), Ermir Lenjani (Nantes), Taulant Xhaka (Basel), Armir Abrashi (Freiburg)

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Rijeka), Sokol Cikalleshi (Medipol Baksasehir), Armando Sadiku (Vaduz), Shkelzen Gashi (Colorado Rapids)

