LENS, France Two brothers, Granit and Taulant Xhaka, will be the first siblings to play against each other in a European Championship finals match when Switzerland and Albania open their Euro 2016 campaigns on Saturday.

Granit will turn out for Switzerland while his older brother Taulant features for championship debutants Albania in a fixture that also features a host of other players who could have opted to play for either side.

Albania, playing in their first major tournament, have not beaten the Swiss in six previous encounters, their best result being a 1-1 draw in 2002.

Switzerland, playing in their fourth European Championships, are seeking to reach the knock-out phase for the first time.

