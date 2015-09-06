Austrian players celebrate a goal by Zlatko Junuzovic (C) against Moldova during their Euro 2016 Group G qualification soccer match in Vienna, Austria, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

VIENNA Austria stayed on course for their second European Championship finals appearance after labouring to a 1-0 victory over unambitious Moldova on Saturday.

Zlato Junuzovic scored the winner early in the second half as the unbeaten Austrians stayed top of Group G qualifying with 19 points from seven matches.

They now need one point from the last three games to make sure of a top-two finish and qualify for Euro 2016 which should be a formality as their fixtures include a home match with second from bottom Liechtenstein.

Austria could book their ticket to France when they visit Sweden on Tuesday.

Their only previous European finals appearance was in 2008 when they qualified automatically as co-hosts along with Switzerland.

Austria managed only one on-target effort in the first half, a Junuzovic header that was comfortably saved by Ilie Cebanu.

Junuzovic also headed wide from a Christian Fuchs cross and Marko Arnautovic had a goal controversially disallowed for offside two minutes before the break.

Moldova were clearly playing for a draw, so much so that Cebanu was booked for time-wasting six minutes before halftime.

Austria, who enjoyed 72 percent of possession, almost scored at the start of the second half when Martin Harnik's effort was turned round the post by Cebanu.

The hosts finally broke through when Junuzovic tucked the ball into the net after Cebanu failed to hold David Alaba's strike from outside the area.

Nicolae Milinceanu had a chance to grab a shock equaliser when he was sent clear of the Austria defence but Robert Almer saved with his foot.

(Writing by Brian Homewood,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)