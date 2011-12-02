Details on the official match ball for the upcoming Euro 2012 soccer tournament are seen during a ceremony at the Olympic stadium in Kiev December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KIEV Adidas have revived an old favourite for Euro 2012 with the 'Tango 12' unveiled on Friday as the official ball.

It is based on a classic design used at the World Cup and European championships of the 1980s.

Adidas were criticised for their 'Jabulani' ball used at last year's World Cup in South Africa where players complained it had an unreliable trajectory.

But CEO Herbert Hainer said on Friday they had tried to learn from their mistakes and promised the new Tango 12 would attract no such comments.

He said: "There is no-one better at developing balls than us. We have the most experience.

"We have tested the balls intensively, with teams and individual players like Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Villa.

"We have tested with goalkeepers, Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer. The ball was used in the Europa League. The comments we have received so far are all very positive."

Speaking at Kiev's Olympic Stadium, where the ball was on show, he added: "Of course, we are learning, but it is important to say this is the same procedure (as 2010).

"People criticise the ball, but as soon as the tournament starts there are other events going on and it is forgotten. Of course, we take every criticism seriously.

"We have to decide about two different facts. The design doesn't have an impact on the behaviour of the ball.

"The criticism of the Jabulani ball was that, when it was kicked hard, it flew further than they thought.

"There were two aspects -- first, we tried to make the ball as round as possible so it can fly faster and, second, we played at altitude and the ball flew further.

"Of course, we are taking all the criticism and input. This ball has more stability than any other ball. The matt finish gives more grip, which players like. All we have heard so far is very positive..."

The Tango 12 features a modern interpretation of the hugely popular Tango design of the past with the colours of the flags of the two co-hosts incorporated into its design: red and white for Poland and yellow and blue for Ukraine.

"Everyone will like it," he added, "... Apart from the goalkeepers -- when they are beaten by it."

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Timothy Collings)