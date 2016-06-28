BORDEAUX, France Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld offered some sympathy for England's humiliating exit from Euro 2016, saying on Tuesday that the relentless domestic schedule drained players of energy.

A break in the season would be good idea, said Alderweireld, who plays in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur.

"Who am I, of course, to judge them, but the Premier League must urgently think about a rest period in a European Championship or World Cup year," Alderweireld told a news conference.

"We are working day by day for a year. When the other leagues take a winter break, we just gear up. That creeps into your clothes and translates into the elimination of England," he said.

Alderweireld, who made 49 league, cup and other appearances for Spurs in 2015-16, said he himself had had little rest and was feeling the strain.

"Keeping mental freshness is sometimes difficult...but it is easier when you win," he said.

England were beaten 2-1 by Iceland in their round of 16 clash on Monday night, one of the most embarrassing events in English soccer history.

Belgium play Wales in the European Championship quarter-finals on Friday.

