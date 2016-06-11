BORDEAUX Eden Hazard has suffered a knock and is expected to return to training for Belgium after limping out of their behind-closed-doors session on Friday, coach Marc Wilmots said.

Hazard, who will captain Belgium at the European Championship, left the pitch after 50 minutes after having his foot stood on during a practice match.

"I don't think it is serious, just a knock," Wilmots told reporters after the match between the expected starting XI and the reserves ahead of Belgium's opening match at the tournament against Italy in Lyon on Monday.

Wilmots said all players were fit, including defender Thomas Vermaelen, who had been doubtful earlier in the week.

"Thomas has done well in training over the last days and is completely ready for the battle. He has no more problems," Wilmots said.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)