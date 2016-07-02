BRUSSELS, July 2 The Belgian Football Association (KBVB) said on Saturday it would not be making any hasty decisions over the future of the national team in the wake of their quarter-final exit from the European Championship.

"The defeat yesterday (Friday) has hit the KBVB as hard as it has the fans and the team but after discussion between the chairman (Francois de Keersmaecker) and the head of the technical committee (Philippe Collin) it has been decided not to make any hasty decisions but rather a thorough assessment of the sporting and operational workings of the national team," KBVB said in a statement.

"Decisions will be communicated once they are made but must not be expected in the coming days," the statement read.

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots asked for time to take a holiday and think about his future after watching his talent-packed team crash out of Euro 2016 on Friday, outplayed 3-1 by a dogged Welsh outfit in Lille.

"I'll take a bit of a holiday," he said when asked about his future as coach. "I won't make a decision when the adrenaline's pumping. I need some time to think."

Wilmots could be on borrowed time after heavy criticism in the country, even from his own players.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suggested that tactical failings had undone the team but Wilmots blamed injuries and suspension that deprived him of the experienced heart of his defence.

"The strategy was good ... I didn't stop shouting at my players to move forward. We have a problem of communication. I am not a magician," Wilmots said

Responding to Courtois' criticism, the coach said: "I can understand Thibaut's disappointment. He dreamed of becoming European champion and he no longer has that dream."

Wales will play Portugal in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Lyon.