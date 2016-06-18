Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates with team mate Radja Nainggolan (L) after scoring against Cyprus during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

BORDEAUX, France Belgium's Marouane Fellaini and Radja Nainggolan have been dropped as coach Marc Wilmots made three changes for his side's Euro 2016 Group E match against Ireland on Saturday.

Wilmots promised wholesale changes after Belgium's opening 2-0 defeat against Italy and Fellaini and Nainggolan were the key casualties, being replaced by Mousa Dembele and Yannick Carrasco.

Right back Laurent Ciman also dropped to the bench, with Thomas Meunier replacing him.

Kevin De Bruyne kept his place despite suffering a light injury in training and appeared set to play in the central creative role behind Romelu Lukaku, who was effectively neutralised by Italy, with Eden Hazard on the left in Wilmots's favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

Martin O'Neill made only one change to the team who drew 1-1 against Sweden, naming the versatile Stephen Ward after striker Jon Walters picked up an Achilles injury.

