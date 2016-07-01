Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 4/5/16Manchester City's Vincent Kompany waves to fans as he walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injuryAction Images via...

Belgium's improving potency in front of goal at the European Championship will fill them full of confidence ahead of their quarter-final clash against Wales in Lille later on Friday, injured defender Vincent Kompany has said.

After losing their opening game 2-0 against Italy, Belgium scored eight goals in their next three matches, including a 4-0 rout of Hungary in the last 16 in Toulouse.

"Our squad is on a cloud right now and the players have every right to be positive about our form going into the quarter-finals, and about our chances of going much further in this tournament," Kompany wrote on the BBC website.

The Manchester City captain, who missed the tournament with a thigh injury, however acknowledged that Wales beat the Belgians 1-0 in Cardiff and drew in Brussels in qualifying.

"The Wales team will not need to watch a lot of videos before the game, because they know us so well - and we know them so well too," Kompany added.

"Our games in qualifiers were very close and the last team to make a mistake was us, so you learn from your mistakes.

"In that sense I think and I hope it is advantage to us this time."

