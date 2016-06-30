BORDEAUX, France Belgium are set to be without injured Jan Vertonghen for their Euro 2016 quarter-final against Wales as their defensive crisis mounts.

Belgian media reported that the centre back twisted his ankle at the end of training on Thursday and is unlikely to play any part against Wales in Lille on Friday.

Vertonghen has been playing at left back for Belgium this tournament, but had been an option to move into the centre alongside Toby Alderweireld against Wales due to the suspension of Thomas Vermaelen.

Coach Marc Wilmots may have to turn to 21-year-old Jason Denayer to fill in the heart of the defence. The inexperienced Jordan Lukaku is the likely candidate to deputise at left back.

