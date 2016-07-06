BRUSSELS A payoff of at least one million euros ($1.11 million) for Belgium soccer manager Marc Wilmots could be a problem and the national federation does not have the means to hire a big name to replace him, the federation's head said.

"The indemnity for Marc Wilmots is at least one million euros," Belgian football chief executive Gerard Linard said in an interview which appeared in several Belgian newspapers.

"That's a problem for the federation as we do not have the same budget as France, Spain or Germany."

Wilmots's future was cast into doubt after Belgium, second in FIFA's world rankings, dropped out of Euro 2016 by losing 3-1 to Wales in the quarter-finals, with critics saying he had failed to capitalise on a gifted generation of players led by Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Linard said no decision on the future of Wilmots would be made until next week.

He was quick to dampen suggestions that Belgium would sign an internationally renowned manager such as Dutchman Louis van Gaal.

"I believe an internationally renowned name such as van Gaal is not affordable for the Belgian federation... unless the manager in question makes some real concessions," he said.

($1 = 0.9032 euros)

