BRUSSELS Oct 12 Vincent Kompany has been declared fit and is expected to return from injury to play for Belgium in their last Euro 2016 qualifier on Tuesday despite the reservation of his club manager.

"Vincent Kompany has participated fully in training and without any problems. I expect that he will be ready for the match against Israel," coach Marc Wilmots told reporters on Sunday. "He has worked hard in training and knows his own body well."

Kompany's call-up for the two qualifiers against Andorra, which Belgium won 4-1 on Saturday, and Israel in Brussels on Tuesday were criticised by Manchester City.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said the 29-year-old was not yet fit enough to play after a calf injury kept him out of the club's last five outings since the home loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Sept. 15.

"I've not been in contact with Man City myself but the club are kept up to date with developments. I think it will be good for Man City if Kompany gets some match time," added Wilmots.

Belgium have already qualified for the Euro 2016 finals but can rise to number one in the next FIFA rankings if they beat Israel in what is expected to be a festival atmosphere in Brussels. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)