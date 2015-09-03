BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Belgium got their Euro 2016 qualification back on track with a 3-1 victory over Bosnia in Group B on Thursday, with Manchester City's new record signing Kevin De Bruyne among the scorers.

Belgium, who lost away to group leaders Wales in June, had a wealth of possession but struggled to break down a well-organised Bosnia side, who also threatened on the break with the ever menacing Edin Dzeko.

Indeed, it was Dzeko who opened the scoring, floating in a header after Mensur Mujdza had been allowed to advance unchallenged. It was Dzeko's fifth goal against Belgium.

Marouane Fellaini's thundering header from a corner and a sharp turn and shot from De Bruyne gave Belgium a one-goal cushion halftime.

But Belgium needed keeper Thibaut Courtois in top form to save a cracking drive from Haris Medunjanin until Eden Hazard won and converted a penalty in the 78th minute to calm home nerves. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)