BRUSSELS, March 28 Marouane Fellaini struck twice as Belgium moved within three points of Euro 2016 Group B qualifying leaders Wales with a 5-0 thumping of Cyprus on Saturday.

After a win and two draws from their first three matches, Belgium knew the pressure was on to produce a performance befitting a side ranked fourth in the world.

The hosts, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, were 2-0 up at halftime although they could easily have been four or five ahead against a packed but often porous Cypriot defence.

Manchester United midfielder Fellaini opened Belgium's account midway through the first half after the visitors failed to clear a corner. A cross by Eden Hazard then set up Christian Benteke to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

Fellaini found the top corner with a stunning long-range strike in the 66th minute but that effort was surpassed a minute later by Hazard.

Debutant Michy Batshuayi completed the demolition in the 80th minute after the hardworking Radja Nainggolan dispossessed a Cypriot defender. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Tony Jimenez)