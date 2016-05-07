(Adds quotes, detail)

LONDON May 7 Belgium defender Vincent Kompany will miss next month's European Championship in France because of injury.

"I'll miss the Euros," the Manchester City captain said in a Facebook post written from his hospital bed on Saturday. "That's very sad news."

Kompany's season has been plagued by five separate injuries and he lasted less than 10 minutes of City's 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday before limping off with a groin problem.

The 30-year-old centre half, who has played only 22 of City's 57 games this season, said he trusted his Belgian team mates to do well in France.

"I am now officially their most fervent supporter and I will be there to support them," Kompany wrote.

Belgium have been drawn with Italy, Sweden and Ireland in Group E at the June 10-July 10 European Championship.

Kompany said he was determined not to feel sorry for himself, adding: "I have the greatest respect for those who overcome their personal challenges in life with a positive attitude. I want to live up to that".