Denmark's striker Nicklas Bendtner runs on the pitch displaying the name of Irish bookmaking firm Paddy Power on the waistband of his underpants during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WARSAW Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner faces a UEFA charge for improper conduct after revealing the logo of a betting company on the waistband of his underpants while celebrating a goal against Portugal at Euro 2012.

Bendtner lifted his shirt to show the name of an Irish firm after he had scored his second goal in the Group B match on Wednesday. The Danes lost the match 3-2.

"Proceedings have been opened by UEFA against Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner for improper conduct at Wednesday's UEFA Euro 2012 Group B match against Portugal in Lviv," UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

The case will be heard on Monday.

European soccer's governing body, like world ruling body FIFA, has strict rules against ambush marketing with sponsors paying millions to be associated with the European Championship.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)