June 12 Two goals by striker Edin Visca and a penalty from Edin Dzeko helped Bosnia to a 3-1 win over Israel in Euro 2016 qualifying Group B in Zenica on Friday, reviving the hosts' chances of reaching the finals in France.

Visca scored in the 42nd minute after Israel took a surprising lead against the run of play a minute earlier through striker Tal Ben Haim.

Manchester City's Dzeko put the hosts in the lead in added time in the first half and Visca put the match to bed with a header from close range in the 75th.

Wales, who beat Belgium 1-0, top the group with 14 points, three clear of Friday's opponents.

Cyprus and Israel have nine and Bosnia are on eight points, with Andorra propping up the group on zero. All teams have played six matches. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Toby Davis)