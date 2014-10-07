SARAJEVO Oct 7 Bosnia's opening home defeat by Cyprus has put strong pressure on the team in their next two Euro 2016 Group B qualifiers away to Wales and at home to Belgium, midfielder Miralem Pjanic said.

"We have learned our lesson and must now beat Wales to get our campaign back on track," Pjanic told reporters as the team gathered at their Zenica training camp on Tuesday.

"Winning the away games has become imperative as we aim to finish in the top two alongside Belgium in order to take an automatic berth and I am sure Wales have the same ambitions."

Former captain Emir Spahic, who retired from the national team after the World Cup, changed his mind after watching the Cyprus fiasco but his return could be delayed due to a back injury which forced him to miss practice.

Right back Avdija Vrsajevic is also doubtful for the Wales match on Friday with a sore knee but both defenders should be available for the clash with Belgium in Zenica on Monday.

Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes Bosnia must shackle Wales winger Gareth Bale if they are to avoid falling behind in the early stages of qualifying.

"We were rattled a bit by the Cyprus defeat and must therefore focus solely on the Wales game before we start thinking about the Belgians," he said.

"Bale is their top player without a doubt and pulls all the strings for the Welsh but Robson Kanu is also a menace.

"They are a hard-working team who never stop running but I think we have more quality in our ranks. As for Spahic, we are delighted to have him back and he will be a bonus at the back." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Ed Osmond)