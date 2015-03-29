Eder of Italy (L) celebrates his goal against Bulgaria with coach Antonio Conte (R) during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match in Sofia March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA Brazilian-born debutant Eder's brilliant late equaliser gave injury-hit Italy a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria in a pulsating Euro 2016 Group H qualifier played at a near-empty Vasil Levski stadium on Saturday.

Eder's stunning goal left second-placed Italy unbeaten with 11 points from five matches, two adrift of leaders Croatia. Bulgaria are down in fourth position on five points.

Italy, now unbeaten in 45 qualifiers in all competitions since September 2006, took the lead in the third minute when home left back Yordan Minev put the ball into his own net under pressure from Simone Zaza.

Two dazzling goals in six first-half minutes then lit up the arena on a rainy night in Sofia.

Bulgaria levelled after 11 minutes thanks to Ivelin Popov's thunderous 20-metre drive, an effort that ended his 17-month international goal drought.

A few thousand Bulgaria supporters, having not seen a home win in a competitive match in two years, cheered in the 17th minute when striker Ilijan Micanski made it 2-1 with a bullet header from Georgi Milanov's precise cross.

Ivaylo Petev included four players from his former club Ludogorets on his competitive debut as Bulgaria coach.

DEATH THREATS

The match was preceded by controversy with Italy coach Antonio Conte receiving death threats on the Internet following an injury sustained by midfielder Claudio Marchisio.

Conte stuck to his favourite 3-5-2 formation, featuring an all-Juventus defence, despite missing several players including Andrea Pirlo.

Salvatore Sirigu replaced goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon who pulled out a few hours before kickoff with flu symptoms.

Popov almost scored a third when he hit the bar with a curling free kick eight minutes before the interval.

Italy then dominated possession in the remaining minutes of the first half and came close to scoring when Ciro Immobile's close-range header went wide.

The visitors were frustrated by Bulgaria's disciplined defence for long periods after the break.

Six minutes from time Eder, who had come on after 58 minutes, collected a pass from captain Giorgio Chiellini with his back to goal before spinning away from his marker and curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach the finals of a major tournament since 2004, are now four points behind third-placed Norway.

Italy visit Croatia in their next qualifier in June while Bulgaria are away to Malta.

(Editing by Ian Chadband and Tony Jimenez)