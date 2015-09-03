Italy's Alberto Gilardino (R) shoots as he is challenged by Bulgaria's goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov during their World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (ITALY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

SOFIA Bulgaria goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov has been ruled out of the team's Euro 2016 qualifier against Norway on Thursday because of a stomach virus.

The 27-year-old's absence will be a major blow for Bulgaria as keeper Vladislav Stoyanov has also been ruled out of the team's qualifiers this week because of a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks.

Bulgaria, who hope to keep alive their chances of reaching the European Championship finals for the first time since 2004, host Norway in Sofia and visit Italy in Palermo in another Group H qualifier on Sunday.

Coach Ivaylo Petev will not be able to use Valeri Bojinov in the Norway clash as well after the striker failed to recover from an ankle injury.

Bulgaria are fourth in the standings with eight points from six matches, two points behind Norway at third.

Croatia are top on 14, followed by Italy on 12. The top two qualify for the finals along with the best third-placed side.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)