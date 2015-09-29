Bulgaria's Ivan Ivanov (L) heads for the ball with Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Vassil Levski stadium in Sofia October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/files

SOFIA Basel defender Ivan Ivanov has been included in Bulgaria's squad for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Croatia and Azerbaijan following a two-year injury absence, the national football union said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old centre back, the country's Footballer of the Year in 2013, has not played for the national team since October that year due to a knee problem.

Bulgaria, who visit Croatia on Oct. 10 and host Azerbaijan three days later, have only a mathematical chance of reaching the Euro finals and coach Ivaylo Petev has included four uncapped players in his squad.

Petev also called up experienced Levski Sofia right back Zhivko Milanov following a long absence.

Bulgaria are fourth in Group H with eight points from eight matches, six behind Croatia. Italy are top with 18 points followed by Norway on 16.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)