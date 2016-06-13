Triple crown: Monaco or F1 championship?
LONDON If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'.
PARIS Skipper Darijo Srna is leaving Croatia's Euro 2016 squad following the death of his father.
"The HNS (Croatian Football Association) extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to our captain and his family," it said in a statement.
The funeral is to be held on Monday.
Croatia began their Euro campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Turkey.
It was not immediately clear whether Srna, 34, who produced a fine performance against the Turks, would return for the remaining two Group D matches against Czech Republic on Friday and holders Spain on June 21.
Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at the Premier League club and is not looking to leave unless the Welsh side want to sell him.