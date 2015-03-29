Norway's players react after their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Croatia at the Makisimir stadium in Zagreb March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Croatia edged towards the Euro 2016 finals with a 5-1 home win over Norway in their Group H qualifier on Saturday but coach Niko Kovac was still not totally happy with the performance.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic fired the hosts ahead in the first half while Ivan Perisic, Ivica Olic, Gordon Schildenfeld and Danijel Pranjic scored after the break, with Alexander Tettey netting a consolation for the visitors.

Although Croatia ripped their rivals apart with crisp passing and slick movement after Brozovic struck on the half-hour, Kovac scorned them for a lack of guile in the first half.

"It's a great result but I am not entirely satisfied because we were not aggressive enough in the first half," he told Croatia's state HRT television.

"We didn't stick to the game plan, pulled out of 50-50 tackles too often and lacked discipline.

"We still have a lot of work to do and beating Italy in our next (qualifying) game will require a higher level."

The result, which stretched Croatia's unbeaten home record in Euro qualifiers to 29 matches, left the home side top with 13 points from five games, three more than second-placed Italy who were playing Bulgaria in Sofia later on Saturday.

Kovac fielded his favourite 4-3-2-1 formation with Brozovic, who replaced injured Inter Milan team mate Mateo Kovacic, enjoying a superb afternoon.

The 22-year-old central midfielder pulled the strings alongside playmaker Luka Modric and came close in the 20th minute, when Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland tipped over his rasping shot from outside the penalty box.

CURLING SHOT

However, Nyland was powerless when Modric exchanged a lovely one-two with Perisic before passing to Olic who teed up Brozovic with the latter unleashing a curling shot from 25 metres.

Norway’s 16-year-old forward Martin Odegaard, who became the youngest player to start a Euro qualifier, made little impact in the opening period with the visitors reduced to sporadic raids down either flank.

Perisic doubled the lead in the 54th minute with a scorching low shot from the edge of the penalty area after carving out space thanks to a dazzling exchange with Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatians continued to press forward relentlessly and Olic bundled in the third from close range midway through the second half after a deep cross from the left.

Tarik Elyounoussi missed a penalty for the visitors several minutes before Croatia had central defender Vedran Corluka sent off for hauling down the Norway striker who was through on goal.

The Norwegians briefly took advantage with midfielder Tettey pulling one back with a crisp finish from inside the penalty area after a flowing attack down the right.

But any Norway hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Croatia moved up a gear as central defender Schildenfeld and left back Pranjic scored in the dying minutes.

Schildenfeld headed home a corner at the near post before Pranjic blasted in a deflected shot from 10 metres after Nyland had parried his initial attempt.

"It was a difficult opening 25 minutes but in the second half we showed that we're the best team in the group," said Pranjic.

"We will continue to take it one step at a time, although this result is a big step towards next year's tournament in France."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris)