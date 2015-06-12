Croatia's Darijo Srna (R) walks off the pitch after being shown a red card past Italy's Graziano Pelle during their Euro 2016 Group H qualifying soccer match at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Italy's Andrea Pirlo (R) shoots the ball past Croatia's Ivan Perisic during their Euro 2016 Group H qualifying soccer match at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

SPLIT, Croatia Croatia and Italy stayed on course to reach Euro 2016 after a pulsating 1-1 draw in their Group H qualifier played behind closed doors at the Poljud stadium on Friday.

Fans were not allowed into the ground after the Croatians were handed a one-match crowd ban for repeated offences by their supporters earlier in the campaign.

Croatia fans shouted racist chants during a 5-1 home win over Norway in March which followed incidents in last November’s 1-1 draw with Italy in Milan, when they twice halted play by hurling flares on to the pitch.

Friday’s result left Croatia top with 14 points from six games, two more than Italy who stretched their unbeaten run in European Championship and World Cup qualifying to 46 games.

Striker Mario Mandzukic gave Croatia a controversial 11th-minute lead before Antonio Candreva equalised with a cheeky penalty in the 36th.

The outcome left both coaches happy, with Italy's Antonio Conte ruing the first-half loss of two injured players.

"In the end it was a good result against a strong team, especially because we had to make early substitutions after De (Lorenzo De) Silvestri and (Gianluigi Buffon) couldn't carry on," Conte told Croatian national television HRT.

"It was unfortunate to play without any fans present but both teams were totally focussed as this was a very important match at this stage of qualifying."

FAST AND FURIOUS

With instructions by both benches echoing in the eerily empty ground situated on the banks of the Adriatic coast, the match got off to a fast and furious start.

Buffon saved Mandzukic's tame sixth-minute penalty after Davide Astori brought down Croatia captain Darijo Srna but the striker soon made amends under extraordinary circumstances.

Italy forward Stephan El Shaarawy scored what replays suggested was a goal but it was disallowed for offside and the hosts took full advantage of dissent by the infuriated visitors.

With half a dozen Italy players arguing with the linesman, Croatia launched a swift break and Mandzukic stroked a perfect low cross from Ivan Rakitic into the roof of the net.

Ivica Olic then missed a golden opportunity to double Croatia's lead and the hosts were punished at the other end after Mandzukic gave away a penalty.

The striker handled a teasing Andrea Pirlo cross and Candreva clipped the ball down the middle to wrongfoot Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic.

Italy then took the upper hand and Subasic rescued Croatia on the stroke of halftime, denying forward Graziano Pelle with a superb save before Srna was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable foul.

Croatia coach Niko Kovac thought a draw was a fair result.

"Both teams deserve congratulations for producing a quality performance in difficult conditions," he said.

"The match was played in searing heat and at the end of a long season, with no fans present to cheer either side."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editng by Ken Ferris)