ZAGREB Martin Odegaard, who is aged 16 years and 101 days, became the youngest player to start a European Championship qualifying match when he took the field in Norway's Group H tie against Croatia on Saturday.

Odegaard previously became the youngest footballer to play in a Euro qualifier when he came on as a substitute against Bulgaria at the age of 15 years and 300 days.

