ZAGREB Martin Odegaard became the youngest player to start a European Championship qualifying match when he took the field in Norway's Group H tie against Croatia on Saturday.

The midfielder, aged 16 years and 101 days, was however unable to prevent his side slumping to a 5-1 defeat.

Odegaard, who plays for Real Madrid's B team, previously became the youngest player to feature in a Euro qualifier when he came on as a substitute against Bulgaria at the age of 15 years and 300 days.

"My performance was decent but it's hard to think of anything other than the 5-1 loss," he told reporters.

"We played a good first half but they scored with their first chance and it was a sorry end. I think we could have got some points here if we had been at our best."

Norway are third in the table with nine points from five games, behind Italy (10) and Croatia (13).

Italy meet Bulgaria later on Saturday.

