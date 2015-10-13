NICOSIA Oct 13 Two goals from midfielder Haris Medunjanin and a towering header from substitute Milan Djuric were enough to see Bosnia to a 3-2 victory in Cyprus to reach the playoffs of the Euro 2016 qualifying competition on Tuesday.

Bosnia finished third in Group B behind Belgium and Wales, edging Israel and Cyprus in the race for a place in Sunday's playoff draw.

It was a hard fought victory for Mehmed Bazdarevic's men, who had to come back from 2-1 down late in the first half without talisman Edin Dzeko.

Cyprus held out hope of snatching third place from their opponents with a win but despite a capacity GSP Stadium it was not to be for Pambos Christodoulou's men.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute with an expertly finished curling left-foot effort from Medunjanin.

Cyprus drew level after 32 minutes when Asmir Begovic spilled a tame George Efrem effort into the path of the oncoming Constantinos Charalambides who poked home the ball from barely a yard out.

Cyprus took the lead in the 41st minute when clever interplay down the right saw Jason Demetriou slip Constantinos Makrides behind the Bosnian defence, and Apoel's midfielder squared it for Nestor Mytides to squeeze it past Begovic's near post.

Bosnia levelled before the break when Medunjanin doubled his tally when he was left unmarked at the back post.

News on the hour-mark that Belgium had taken the lead against Israel was greeted with cheers from the home crowd but that optimism was short-lived as Bosnia went ahead again in the 67th minute when a cross from the left from Ognjen Vranjes found substitute Djuric at the back post, and the Cesena frontman towered above the Cypriot defence to head home.

