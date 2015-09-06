NICOSIA, Sept 6 Belgium's Eden Hazard struck five minutes from time to earn a 1-0 victory away to Cyprus on Sunday meaning Group B leaders Wales must wait to secure a place at Euro 2016.

An unmarked Hazard fired past keeper Antonis Giorgallides after Dries Martens had pulled the ball back with Belgium having caught out the tiring Cypriots on the counter-attack.

After eight matches Wales have 18 points, after being held to a 0-0 draw by Israel in Cardiff earlier on Sunday, with second-placed Belgium on 17 and Israel on 13. Cyprus have nine.

The match appeared to be heading for a goalless draw as Belgium flattered to deceive, only testing Giorgallides with long-range efforts, and Cyprus will feel hard done by after holding their own for large portions of the game.

Marc Wilmots Belgium side, ranked second in the world, looked sluggish from the start and it was no surprise when Christian Benteke was taken off at halftime.

His replacement, Liverpool team mate Divock Origi, fared no better as the service from Belgium's creative players was close to non-existent but Hazard's close-range strike ensured Cyprus were again undone by a late goal. (Editing by Ken Ferris)